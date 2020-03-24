Mt. Oliver Boro services continue, but with some restrictions

During the COVID-19 crisis, the Mt. Oliver Borough Administrative Office, 150 Brownsville Road, will be closed to the public. Borough staff will continue to answer phones, respond to emails, and accept mail as normal.

Those who would like to make a payment or submit a form, should do so by mailing it in or putting it in the secure drop box outside of the entrance door. Forms are available on the borough's website, https://mtoliver.com/, or by calling the office at 412-431-8107 x 103.

The Mt. Oliver Police Department has also taken measures to limit exposure of COVID-19. Walk-ins to the police department are discouraged. Requests for police reports should be made over the phone or by mail. Those who need to drop off a paid parking ticket, are asked to place the ticket and payment in the secure drop box outside of the door.

Effective immediately, Waste Management has downsized their field staff in response to the COVID-19 emergency and is suspending pick up of non-essential items, including bulk collection (furniture, mattresses, appliances), spring and bulk cleanup, and yard waste collection. Additionally, all trash/refuse must be sealed (and whenever possible), placed in containers. Waste Management stresses that loose items will not be accepted.

As soon as the Declarations of Emergency and social distancing recommendations have been eased and Waste Management's workforce returns to pre-pandemic levels, these services will be restarted.