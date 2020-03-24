ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

City amends schoolchildren meal distribution schedule

 
March 24, 2020



The city’s grab-and-go meal locations for city schoolchildren will amend their pick-up schedule in conjunction with Pittsburgh Public Schools. Meals and activity packets will be distributed Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Children will be provided enough meals on Tuesday to last until the next distribution on Friday.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will follow this schedule at these locations:

• Arlington Rec Center – 2201 Salisbury St., 15210

• Paulson Rec Center - 1201 Paulson Ave. 15206

• Warrington Rec Center - 329 E. Warrington Ave.

• Salvation Army Homewood location- 8020 Frankstown Ave. 15221

• Salvation Army Westside location - 1821 Broadhead Fording Rd. 15205

Meals are provided by Pittsburgh Public Schools. For more grab-and-go school locations for schoolchildren, visit https://www.pghschools.org.

 
