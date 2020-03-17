PWSA extends, expands shut off moratorium in response to COVID-19

As part of the regional response to the spread of COVID-19 Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (PWSA) is extending the authority's Shut Off Moratorium until May 31 and waiving the income qualification criteria to ensure that no customer is without water service during the pandemic.

Customers whose water service has been recently terminated are encouraged to contact PWSA Customer Service at 412-255-2423 to request an account review and potential service restoration.

"Public health and safety is PWSA's highest priority" said PWSA Board Chairman Paul Leger. "Given the critical importance of personal hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the potential for economic disruptions that may present our customers with unique financial hardships that may affect their ability to pay on time, we feel this action is necessary and appropriate to ensure that no one is without water service at this critical time."

While service will not be terminated during the extended period, customers will still be billed for water and wastewater services and past-due balances will continue to accrue if payment is not made, which may result in service termination after the moratorium is lifted.

PWSA's drinking water treatment protocol includes filtration and disinfection procedures that are effective in removing viruses. PWSA water is safe to drink and to use for personal hygiene activities. PWSA customers are encouraged to follow the hygiene and social distancing guidance of the Centers for Disease Control.

PWSA is instituting emergency business continuity measures to ensure that service is not interrupted and critical operations continue during the pandemic. As part of these precautions to protect essential staff, PWSA's in-person billing and permit counters will be closed until further notice.

Bills can still be paid online, by mail, by phone, through the payment drop box at 1200 Penn Avenue, or at remote payment locations at 7 Eleven or Family Dollar stores using the PayNearMe service. Permit applications will be accepted by email at PermitInfo@pgh2o.com. More information on permit submissions can be found at pgh2o.com.

Work that would require PWSA personnel to enter a customer's home is being suspended except under emergency circumstances.