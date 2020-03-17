Project Prom gown giveaway days canceled

This year’s Project Prom Gown Giveaway Days have been canceled. Project Prom is a partnership between the Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) and the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) to provide free prom attire to students.

DHS and NCJW made the decision in response to a recommendation by the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) to minimize large gatherings, to help stop the potential spread of the virus.

Gown Giveaway Days were supposed to take place March 21 – 28. Organizers are disappointed but believe the decision is in the best interest of public health.

Project Prom will resume next year.

For more information on COVID-19, visit http://www.alleghenycounty.us/coronavirus. If you are not yet a subscriber to Allegheny Alerts, we encourage you to create an account at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/alerts and to subscribe for COVID-19 alerts under the categories of Health Department/Health & Environment. ACHD provides a daily update at 11 a.m. via Allegheny Alerts and additional notifications as information becomes available.