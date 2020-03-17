PennDOT closes all Driver, Photo License Centers, extends expiration dates and suspends construction in response to COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing the following operational changes in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19.

All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks effective close of business on Monday, March 16.

Additionally, expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections will be extended:

• Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.

• Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.

• Persons with Disabilities Parking Placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.

All PennDOT District and County maintenance offices are closed. Additionally, construction projects have been suspended in these counties until further notice, however PennDOT crews are available to perform critical functions and emergency maintenance as needed.

All PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers statewide are closed to the public.

Public transportation and rail services have also been adjusted. Check local transit agencies and Amtrak’s website for up-do-date information.

As a reminder, customers may complete various transactions and access multiple resources via the Driver and Vehicle Services website, http://www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

More COVID-19 information is available at http://www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit http://www.dmv.pa.gov or http://www.PennDOT.gov.