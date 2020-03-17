Little Wings of Hope postpones pasta dinner fundraiser

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

March 17, 2020



Little Wings of Hope has decided to postpone its March 21st Annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser Event at the Sokol Club.

In light of the ongoing public health concern and out of an abundance of caution organizers decided to take preventative measures recommended by city and state officials to avoid a large gathering.

They plan to monitor the status of COVID-19 in southwestern Pennsylvania and decide on a date to reschedule the Annual Pasta Fundraiser once the virus does not pose a threat to the community. Tickets already purchased for the Pasta Dinner will be refunded.

Donations for the scholarship drive are welcome through an online fundraiser at http://www.littlewingsofhope.org

 
