Grab & Go Lunches for school children available on the Hilltop
March 17, 2020
The City of Pittsburgh and Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh are providing Grab and Go Lunch for Pittsburgh school children at the following South Pittsburgh locations:
• St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place
• Warrington Recreation Center, 329 E. Warrington Avenue
Grab and Go lunches will be available Monday through Friday, when school is not in session, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Other locations include:
• Allegheny Dwellings Community Room, 1710 Belleau Drive
• East Hills Community Center, 2291 Wilner Drive
• Emanuel United Methodist Church, 825 Lorenz Avenue
• Glen Hazel Community Center
• Homewood North Community Center
• Northview Heights Recreation Center
• Paulson Recreation Center, 1201 Paulson Avenue
• Tree of Life, 1036 Brookline Boulevard
• Salvation Army Homewood Location, 8020 Frankstown Avenue
• Salvation Army West End, 1821 Broadhead Fording Road
Visit PghSchools.org for a list of active Pittsburgh Public Schools Grab & Go locations.
