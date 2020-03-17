Effective March 17, 2020, Social Security offices will only offer phone service

All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service. This decision protects the population they serve—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, they are still able to provide critical services.

Secure and convenient online services remain available at http://www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. Social Security is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let you know as soon as we can resume in-person service.

If you need help from Social Security:

· First, use the secure and convenient online services available at http://www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any of your devices. We also have a wealth of information to answer most of your Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Please visit our online Frequently Asked Questions at http://www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.

· If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, check the online field office locator at https://secure.ssa.gov/ICON/main.jsp for specific information about how to directly contact a local office. Local offices still will be able to provide critical services to help apply for benefits, answer questions, and provide other services over the phone.

· If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, they will call you to handle the appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, they will call to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. The call may come from a “Private” number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Remember that Social Security employees will not threaten or ask for any form of payment.

· If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, call the National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The National 800 Number has many automated service options to use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at http://www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.