South Pittsburgh Reporter

City will distribute meals to registered seniors starting Friday, March 20

 
March 17, 2020



Senior Center alternative meals will be provided to those seniors who are currently registered for normal congregate meal service beginning, Friday, March 20.

A pre-packaged (likely frozen) meal will be available through the current food distribution providers that are used through the Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging program. Seniors who are registered for this program have previously identified as being in need and regularly receive these meals.

Pre-packaged meals will be available for take-out only and will be served between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the South Side Healthy Active Living (Senior) Center on 12th Street.

Meals will also be available at the Healthy Active Centers in:

• Glen Hazel – 945 Rosselle Court, 15207

• Sheraden – 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204

• Lawrenceville – 4600 Butler Street, 15201

• Homewood – 7321 Frankstown Avenue, 15208

• Hazelwood – 5344 Second Avenue, 15207

Approximately 100 meals per day will be distributed to registered seniors.

Seniors who are not registered for the program but are in need of food or other resources should contact the Allegheny County Area on Aging’s SeniorLine (1-800-344-4319).

 
South Pittsburgh Reporter
PO Box 4285

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

