City-County Building closed to visitors

 
March 17, 2020



Beginning today at noon, access to the City-County Building is limited to help protect visitors and employees from the COVID-19 virus.

The Grant Street entrance to the building will be closed and only the Ross Street entrance will be available for use.

City departments within the building were closed on Monday. The Fifth Judicial District of Pennsylvania, which oversees Allegheny County courts, issued an emergency order yesterday closing down most court activity in the City-County Building and elsewhere.



 
South Pittsburgh Reporter

