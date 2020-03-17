AHN temporarily suspends all visitation at affiliated facilities

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced it is suspending all patient visitation at its affiliated hospitals, outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgery centers until further notice. The new policy goes into effect at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 20.

There are four exceptions to the hospital no visitation rule. Patients in the following areas or circumstances will be allowed two visitors at a time:

• Labor and Delivery

• Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU)

• Pediatrics

• End of Life Care

Visitors to the hospital exception areas will still be screened before entering the facility and asked the following questions:

• Have you traveled domestically or internationally in the last 14 days?

• Do you have a cough or fever?

Those who answer yes to either question will not be allowed to enter the facility.

Hospital visitation hours are also now limited to 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., and only visitors age 18 and older are permitted.

Visitors are also prohibited at AHN outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgery centers, with the exception of those accompanying pediatric patients. Those accompanying their adult loved ones to an ambulatory surgery center or outpatient clinic will be asked to wait in their cars or some other external location until they are called to pick up the patient.