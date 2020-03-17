The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Donald Bauer, 212 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Donald Duda, 206 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Edward Gillenberger, 236 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Pittsburgh Property Guy, 212 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Angie Schafer, 214 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Michelle Ann Moore, 609 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Lawton Murray, 237 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Nicholas Romaniello and Jennifer Ronaniello, 345 Walter Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Keilan Walls, 222 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• John Kennedy, 500 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Michael Richards, 137 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• NEM Properties, 131-133 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• John Wiedmann, 119 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Sarah Duplaga, 1752 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Ledge LLC, 225 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Ebony Thomas, 203 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Marie Brocato, 260 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 209.4G, Trash Storage.

• Frank Sciulli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 183-2, Rental License; 209.4G, Trash Storage.

• Jacar Properties, 314 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 209.4F, Early Trash.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mary Embry, 172 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• Beechco LLC, 423 Walnut Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris.

• Tamaree Snowbar, 11 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris.

• George Dayieb, 317 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 209.4F, Early Trash.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.