Port Authority adopts Social Distancing Policy

The Port Authority of Allegheny County is implementing a temporary Social Distancing Policy on all vehicles effective immediately.

Signage will be posted on all vehicles reminding customers to maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from each other and from the operator.

The priority seating areas will be kept in the upright position unless needed by a senior or an individual with physical disabilities or mobility limitations.

This temporary policy will be in effect until Pennsylvania and Allegheny County lift their states of emergency.

Port Authority customers are being urged to use common sense hygiene practices to limit the spread of germs and illness, like washing their hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after riding the bus or light rail vehicle; changing their seat if they notice someone near them who appears to be sick; sitting down if possible to avoid holding on to poles and straps; and staying home if sick.

For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, visit www.alleghenycounty.us/ coronavirus or sign up for notifications via phone, email or text message by visiting www.alleghenycounty.us/alerts and select COVID-19 under the categories of Health Department/Health & Environment.

For updated Port Authority information, visit www.portauthority.org/coronavirus, follow us on Twitter @pghtransit or call Customer Service at 412-442-2000.