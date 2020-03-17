ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Four centers will offer meals for city school children

 
March 17, 2020



Four city and Salvation Army centers around the city will be offering grab-and-go meals for city school children starting Thursday, March 19, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Public Schools.

The Department of Parks and Recreation has received approval to activate meals at the following four locations, beginning, Thursday, March 19. They are:

• Paulson Rec Center - 1201 Paulson Ave. 15206

• Warrington Rec Center - 329 E. Warrington Ave. 15210

• Salvation Army Homewood location- 8020 Frankstown Ave. 15221

• Salvation Army Westside location - 1821 Broadhead Fording Rd. 15205

All meal hand-out operations will commence from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays. PPS will provide 100 grab-and-go lunches for each site. This approach may be re-adjusted to respond to actual need.

 
