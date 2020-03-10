Reps. Wheatley, Ravenstahl hosting 'Pathways 2 Pardons' in Northside

In an effort to assist residents who want to obtain a pardon or expungement of a past criminal conviction, state Rep s. Jake Wheatley and Adam Ravenstahl will be hosting a community event to help educate the public about the pardons process.

Representatives Wheatley and Ravenstahl said the 'Pathways 2 Pardons' event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Northside Partnership Community Resource Mall, 2610 Maple Avenue.

"Far too many of our citizens are impacted by past convictions, preventing them from having the life they want – including a job and a home – even after they've paid their debt to society," Rep. Wheatley said. "We need to do all we can to help them break down those barriers and put an end to being held back by their prior records so that they can have the opportunity to succeed and rebuild their lives."

"When we talk about restorative justice, we're talking about moving people from the cycle of the criminal justice system and preparing them to re-enter society as productive people – and offering those who deserve it a second chance," Rep. Ravenstahl said. "By doing so everyone benefits – not just those who get a second chance, but their families, their neighbors and the taxpayers who otherwise would have to pay for their incarceration and the social costs that go along with it."

For more information or to register, residents may call Rep. Wheatley's office at 412-471-7760 or Rep. Ravenstahl's office at 412-321-5523.