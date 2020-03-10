Pasta dinner benefits Wings of Hope

For Little Wings of Hope will hold its Ninth Annual Pasta Dinner on Saturday, March 21, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm., at the Slovak Catholic Sokol Club, 2912 E. Carson St., South Side – Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Tickets are: $12 in advance for adults, $15 at the door: $5 for kids 10 and under. Dinner includes all-you-can-eat of two different pastas, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverages. There's free parking, prizes and music.

Little Wings of Hope is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting chemically dependent youth in the journey toward recovery as they seek treatment. For tickets and more information visit http://www.littlewingsofhope.org

After the death of Bethany R. Granata in 2009, Little Wings of Hope was established in her memory. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to support chemically dependent youths in the journey towards recovery as they seek treatment. With the help of the Caron Treatment Center, the Bethany R. Granata Endowed Scholarship was established to provide financial assistance and encouragement to the young adults and their family as treatment is sought at Caron.

Only one-in-ten people who need treatment for chemical dependency receive it. The average cost for 30 days of inpatient rehab range from $6,000 to $20,000. In some cases, treatment requires more than 90 days. Treatment types vary depending on the type of addiction and severity.

The establishment of this scholarship in partnership with Caron will give families hope, encouragement and new life as they overcome their chemical dependency. Caron Treatment Centers is a nationally recognized non-profit provider of alcohol and drug addiction treatment.