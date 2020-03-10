Open Mic Night at SS Presbyterian

On Friday, March 13, the South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to its Open Mic Coffee House at 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy performances as well as the friendly fellowship with old and new friends. The $5 suggested donation includes candlelight conversation, the performances, and refreshments. Those who would like to share something on stage, should call 412-431-0118 or email kathysspc@aol.com.

The church is at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah streets and is fully handicap accessible. Use the 20th Street entrance.