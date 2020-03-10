Blessing of the Animals service

The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to a "Blessing of the Animals" worship service on Sunday, March 15, at 11 a.m.

People are invited to bring their peaceable pets to worship services on the first floor. Plans are to pray for a blessing on each animal -- and enjoy their participation in worship. Animals need to be on a leash or in a crate. All are welcome.

The South Side Presbyterian Church is at S. 20th and Sarah streets, and is fully handicap accessible. Care for young children is also provided. For more information, call 412-431-0118.