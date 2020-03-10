Annual Project Prom gown giveaway begins March 21 for eligible students

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) and its partner, the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), will hold its annual Project Prom giveaway of free formal attire for eligible high school students. The giveaway kickoff begins on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the NCJW’s Thriftique shop in Lawrenceville.

The gown giveaway continues Sunday, March 22, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 23, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To be part of Project Prom, high school students must live in Allegheny County and qualify for a free or reduced school lunch. A student is also eligible if a household member is on active military duty or a veteran.

There will be an assortment of currently styled dresses of all sizes and colors available. Teens will be able to choose from brand-new and gently used gowns, including a selection of gowns donated by “Sweet Girl,” a Netflix movie filmed in Pittsburgh. There will also be a selection of shoes and accessories to accompany the dresses. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with the shopping experience. Preregistration is not required.

For more information about Project Prom, visit: http://www.AlleghenyCounty.US/ProjectProm