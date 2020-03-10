ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

South Side Community Council General Meeting is on March 23

 
March 10, 2020



South Side Community Council SSCC will hold a General Meeting on Monday, March 23, 6:30 p.m. at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street.

One of the requirements of being a registered community organization (RCO) in Pittsburgh is the organization must have at least two general meetings a year. For years, the SSCC had held its Annual Meeting in June. As an RCO, they will now hold General Meetings in March and September.

At the General Meeting on March 23 learn what it means to be an Registered Community Organization along with the other SSCC activities/projects that support its focus on quality of life issues for South Side residents.

 
