Upcoming Mt. Oliver Borough housing court cases

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mary Embry, 172 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• Grandma Roses Properties, 222 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris.

• Beechco LLC, 423 Walnut Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code Code 302.1, Debris.

• Tamaree Snowbar, 11 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes Code 302.1, Debris; 302.1 Exterior Sanitation.

• Philip Rebholz, 113 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code Code 845, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.