This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

â€¢ Oliver Hawk, 160 Merrimac Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

â€¢ KAK Real Estate LLC, 2710 Cobden Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

â€¢ Jarrod Tracey, 1612 Conway Street, 16th Ward, Code 304.9.

â€¢ Aaron Gmuck, 316 Dengler Street, 16th Ward, Code 922.02.

â€¢ Herbert Joseph Jr., 432 Parkwood Road, 16th Ward, Code 302.7.

â€¢ Russell Reed and Doris Yochum, 1825 Waite Street, 16th Ward, Codes 401.3, 302.4, 307.1.

â€¢ Catherine Stella, 412 Walde Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

â€¢ Jeff Sassano, 409 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.3.

â€¢ Oakdale Development LLC, 1324 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.3.

â€¢ Deborah Catanese, 1713 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

â€¢ MD Real Estate LLC, 1715 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

â€¢ Frank Vozza, 47 S.11th Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.3.

â€¢ Ernest Simon and Kimberly Simon, 74 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 1101.05.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

â€¢ Mary Thompkins and Oliver Thompkins, 85 Sylvania Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

â€¢ Josephine McDaniel, 510 Cedarhurst Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

â€¢ Harold Nuget, 33 Craighead Street, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

â€¢ Yecheil Keesing, 709 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

â€¢ Richard Stefanakis and Stephanie Stefanakis, 628 Excelsior Street, 18th Ward, Code PM304.13.

â€¢ Alexis Derian, Millbridge Street (14E-219), 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

â€¢ PBMG LLC and Robert Zafaras, 72 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Code 922.02.

â€¢ Bernard Gardner and Donna Gardner, 117 Schuchert Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM303.9, PM304.4.

â€¢ Sandra Chesmer, 424 Ariston Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 302.8, 307.1, 302.8, 301.3.

â€¢ John Coll, 2207 Brownsville Road, 18th Ward, Code 922.02.

â€¢ Mark Trader, 414 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

â€¢ Gary McLaurin, 311 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM303.9, 302.4.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.