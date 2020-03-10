Festivities to continue on Saturday, with cautions

Although the annual Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled, the party will still go on – with some concerns.

Speaking at a news conference in the City-County Building on Wednesday, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich in general urged people who feel ill to stay home, to practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings.

He urged bar owners to consider voluntarily lower occupancy of their establishments and is checking with the city’s law department to see if it was possible for the city to lower occupancy. In any event, the Bar Task Force will be out in force on Saturday night checking existing occupancy levels.

Mr. Hissrich said if a bar is over occupancy by even one person, the bar will be shut down for the rest of the night. In the past, if they were over occupancy, everyone was cleared out of the bar and it was permitted to reopen, but not this year.

“Once they’re shut down, they’re shut down,” he said.

Bars are also being asked to clean restrooms more often, use disposable cups, clean high contact areas often and have hand sanitizer available.

Director Hissrich said another shuttle from the Second Avenue Parking Plaza has been added to limit the number of riders and prevent overcrowding.

“We realize it’s a hardship, but right now the priority is keeping people safe,” he said.