Come down, have fun, and be safe in S.S. for St. Paddy Parade Day

"You can come to the South Side and you can enjoy everything the South Side has to offer and you can leave one thing behind and that's your vehicle," was the message District 3 councilman Bruce Kraus wanted to get out in his St. Patrick's Parade Day transportation and cleanliness briefing.

The transportation and cleanliness strategy for St. Patrick's Parade Day (Saturday, March 14), now in its fourth year, has resulted in a decrease in negative calls to his office following the annual celebration. Last year, he said there wasn't a single negative call to his office.

At the heart of the plan is to get people to leave their cars at home and take public transportation, use ride share companies or park off-site and take advantage of free parking and a free shuttle.

Allison Harden, nighttime economy manager for the City of Pittsburgh, added the impact of the nighttime economy of South Side alone is $214 M and the city has been working with local businesses to be prepared. "We all have a role in safety."

People coming into town for the parade or to celebrate in South Side afterward are being encouraged to park at the Second Avenue Parking Plaza next to the 10th Street Bridge for free. The 800 plus spaces will be available at no charge all day Saturday up until noon on Sunday for those who choose to leave their cars and pick them up the next day.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning and extending until 5 a.m. Sunday morning, the free NiteRider shuttle will travel from the Second Avenue Parking Plaza, to the First Avenue T-Station and then over to South Side and back again. The Port Authority will be running two-car trains and adding extra buses for Parade Day.

In South Side, shuttle stops will be at 12th and Bedford Square, S.18th and Sidney streets and S.21st and E. Carson streets before heading back to the Second Avenue lot utilizing side streets to avoid traffic. A second shuttle will operate from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m.

A live tracker will be available on Parade Day for the South Side NiteRider at: http://www.ssniterider.com. The free shuttle service is being provided for through a grant from Highmark.

Adam Brandolph, Port Authority spokesman, cautioned bus and T service typically ends between midnight and 1:30 a.m. so riders should plan accordingly.

Parking will be enforced at Parking Authority lots, metered on-street spaces and in the neighborhood Residential Permit Parking Program areas. Because Parade Day is a Saturday, parking meters will be enforced from 8 a.m. to midnight as part of the Parking Enhancement District (PED) in South Side.

As in past years, about $4,000 in PED funding will be used for 40 portable toilets at the five Parking Authority surface lots in South Side. Each lot will have eight of the portable toilets including ADA accessible toilets.

The portable toilets will be serviced about halfway through the day. Last year, more than 7,500 gallons of waste was collected.

As far as keeping the streets clean, a combination of city services and the South Side Clean Team will be working to keep South Side clean. The two-person Clean Team provided through Block-By-Block and paid for annually with PED funding will be out during the day on E. Carson on Saturday.

As festivities are winding down, City of Pittsburgh Public Works employees will be out sweeping the sidewalks and operating street sweepers in the wee hours of the morning. On Sunday, the Clean Team will focus on the residential streets between Sarah and Sidney.

Councilman Kraus said about 20,000 are expected in South Side on Parade Day, but that number could go up or down depending on a number of factors including the weather.

"It's a wonderful day and we want people to come out and have a lot of fun, and we encourage that," he said. "We want people to come out and enjoy everything the South Side has to offer. We're just asking for them to act responsibly."