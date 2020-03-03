What The Reporter means to me...

I wanted to comment on the usefulness and informative nature of The Reporter. For 50 years, I have been reading, extracting useful information from your paper.

As a teenager in 1967, I traveled to and from the South Side at least three or four times a week from Baldwin to teach at my father’s studio. To know what was happening in the South Side I always sought your paper. I found a roofer to fix my house’s roof in the middle of February, 1997, a handyman and landscaper through your paper. But, the greatest information gleaned from your paper was an ad for an apartment which would take animals; I had three. That was 2010 when we moved into a half a duplex on the Slopes. In 2013, when the landlord decided to sell the home, we bought it. All because of The Reporter.

Yes, The Reporter continues to be very important in my life on the South Side. I hope you keep plugging away as your mom, Roberta, did before you. You are greatly appreciated.

Christine Zarnich