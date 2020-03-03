Traffic patterns change on Second Avenue on Saturday

Traffic patterns on Second Avenue between the Armstrong Tunnel and Brady Street beginning Sunday, March 8 with an expected completion by November, 2020.

The west bound (inbound) lane will be closed and all Second Avenue traffic will be shifted into the east bound (outbound) lane for two bidirectional travel lanes.

The closure of the inbound lane will assist PennDOT with its rehabilitation work this spring on two sections of retaining wall along I-376 (Parkway East). The walls are located by near the 10th Street Bridge and along the Eliza Furnace Trail near Technology Drive.

The Eliza Furnace Trail will be obstructed but trail user access will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.