ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Traffic patterns change on Second Avenue on Saturday

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 3, 2020



Traffic patterns on Second Avenue between the Armstrong Tunnel and Brady Street beginning Sunday, March 8 with an expected completion by November, 2020.

The west bound (inbound) lane will be closed and all Second Avenue traffic will be shifted into the east bound (outbound) lane for two bidirectional travel lanes.

The closure of the inbound lane will assist PennDOT with its rehabilitation work this spring on two sections of retaining wall along I-376 (Parkway East). The walls are located by near the 10th Street Bridge and along the Eliza Furnace Trail near Technology Drive.

The Eliza Furnace Trail will be obstructed but trail user access will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/11/2020 01:49