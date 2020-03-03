Pittsburgh schools receive $900K safety state grant

More than $900,000 in state funding has been awarded to the Pittsburgh Public School District to support and implement school safety initiatives, announced, D-Allegheny.

State Rep. Harry Readshaw said to qualify for the funding, applying districts were required to support the eligible categories and activities, including: performing school safety assessments; purchasing security-related technology and equipment; supporting school safety-related and behavioral-health trainings; preparing all-hazards plans; hiring school resource officers, school police officers, school counselors, social workers and school psychologists; and providing for trauma-informed approaches to education.

“Students cannot focus on learning if they’re worried about their safety, and we are taking a multi-pronged approach to physical security and mental health,” said state Senator Jay Costa. “I’m glad to see this funding coming to our region, and I’m confident that our school districts will use it for programs best suited to the needs of their students.”

The funds will be provided through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) School Safety and Security Committee. This committee is the result of Act 44 of 2018, and is responsible for establishing the standards schools must meet when performing school safety and security assessments.

PCCD receives hundreds of applications for these awards. Eligible school entities include school districts, intermediate units, area vocational-technical schools, charter schools and private rehabilitative institutions.

Funds can be used for a wide variety of items, based on the needs of the entity. These uses can include the purchase of equipment, trainings, programs, counseling services, planning, screenings, and to secure behavioral health care professionals