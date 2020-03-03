Minutes Matter public safety strategy programs

When Minutes Matter, Public Safety Strategies Save Lives, an interactive, informational series will be presented by members of Pittsburgh Public Safety bureaus.

The first two sessions: Fire Safety and Basic Home Preparedness and Preparing for Emergency Medical Situations, will be held at the Allentown Senior Center, 631 E. Warrington Avenue.

Fire Safety and Basic Home Preparedness is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Lisa Epps, public education/fire inspector for the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, will be the presenter.

Preparing for Emergency Medical Situations, compression only CPR/AED/bleeding control will take place on Wednesday, May 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mark Pinchalk, assistant chief, City of Pittsburgh EMS, will be the presenter.

The series is sponsored and hosted by the Allentown Community Development Corp. in partnership with the Zone 3 Public Safety Council.