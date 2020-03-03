2020 Benefits and Rights book for older pennsylvanians now available

Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres has announced the release of the 2020 Benefits and Rights for Older Pennsylvanians, the commonwealth’s premier guide for information and resources serving older adults on the state and local levels.

“Many older Pennsylvanians are unaware of what’s available to them as they continue to age in their community and their home. This book is a one-stop shop for them to learn about the multitude of services right at their fingertips,” Sec. Torres said. “The Department of Aging is proud to offer this free guide to all older Pennsylvanians as a way to assist them in living happy, healthy lives.”

Some of the topics included in the book are:

Housing

Insurance

Legal Services

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program

Protective Services

This year’s book also features a message regarding the upcoming 2020 Census and the importance for older adults to make sure they are counted.

“With Pennsylvania’s increasingly diverse older population, participating in the census is crucial. It determines how federal dollars are spent that help provide programs like Medicaid, Medicare Part B, nutrition services, SNAP, and more,” Sec. Torres said.

Individuals can obtain the 2020 Benefits and Rights book at their county Area Agency on Aging and the office of their state senator and representative. The book can also be viewed and downloaded online at http://bit.ly/2TaBTS6