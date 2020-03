The next meeting of the Knoxville Community Council (KCC) will be on Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m. at the St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The agenda includes: KCC Board Report, Cheryl Veatch, KCC secretary; KCC updates, Charlee Ellison, KCC president; Community updates; Zone 3 updates; and, resident questions and concerns.