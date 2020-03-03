ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Zoning Board hearings

 
March 3, 2020



Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 70/20 on Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of Lori Andrews, applicant, and Rosemary C. Bishop and Lori Bishop Andrews, owners, for 145 Spencer Street, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District RID-L).

Applicant requests continued use of structure as two-family dwelling.

Variance/Review: 911.02: Continued use of structure as two-family dwelling.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy 80158 dated 10/18/2000, permitted use “14’ x 14’ deck at first floor level in rear of one-family dwelling.”

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.

 
