This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Joseph Bogacki, 2126 Elsie Street, 16th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Anthony Borne II, 119 Schuckert Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Alessandro Holdings Co. LLC, 25 Soffel Street, 19th Ward, Codes 922.02, 304.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Antigone Kyros and Paul Kyros, 1200 Grandview Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 107.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, March 5, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mary Reese, 240 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Kathy Bartlet, 441 Iberia Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM108.1.1, PM302.7.

• Kimberly Gruber, 2280 Almont Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Robert Mann III, 23 Becks Run Road, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• St. Joseph Cemetery, 920 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 302.2.

• Ardith Ries, 2727 Churchview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 304.10.

• Tulapup LLC, 141 Linnview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Bernard Bruchwalski, 419 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Debra Booth and Donald Booth, 1317 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Code PM301.3.

• Lois Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.