Phillips Student of the Month for February

The South Side Chamber of Commerce presented its Phillips Elementary School Student of the Month Award for February to kindergartener Loren Washington for his school accomplishments. Pictured with Loren (front center) are (from left): Holly Williams, grandmother; Jayda Lucas, sister; Melvin Washington, father; Arlene Sheffey, mother; Principal Dana Boesenberg; Chamber Vice-President Rebecca Kasavich; and, award sponsor Jonathan Growall, Blue Dog Homes LLC and. Kneeling is kindergarten teacher Kristen Castillo.