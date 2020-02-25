Genealogy program in Knoxville

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Knoxville will host Genealogy 101 on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

In the program, learn what types of records you can use to start your family history research and where to find them. (Hint: they're not all on the internet!) Amy Welch, lead librarian for Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Department, will give an introduction to researching family history in Pennsylvania and beyond.

The presentation will include time for Q&A, so bring your questions if you've already started your research.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Knoxville Branch is located at 400 Brownsville Road.