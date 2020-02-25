Civic Leadership Academy applications open for spring 2020 class

Applications are now open for the Spring 2020 City of Pittsburgh Civic Leadership Academy (CLA).

CLA is a free 11-week course where participants learn about city operations, services and resources from leaders of city departments, offices, bureaus and authorities. The program is held twice per year and applications are open to individuals over age 18 who live in, or own and operate a business in, the City of Pittsburgh limits.

The Spring 2020 session will be held every Wednesday, March 25 – June 10, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. There is no class on April 8. Dinner is provided at each session and free childcare is available upon request.

Participating Departments Include: Office of Mayor William Peduto; City of Pittsburgh City Council Offices; 311; Commission on Human Relations; Department of City Planning; Department of Finance; Department of Innovation and Performance; Department of Mobility and Infrastructure; Department of Parks and Recreation; Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections; Department of Public Safety; Bureau of Emergency Medical Services; and, Bureau of Fire.

Also, Bureau of Police; Department of Public Works; Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh; Office of Business Diversity; Office of Management and Budget; Office of Municipal Investigations; Pittsburgh Parking Authority; Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority; and, Urban Redevelopment Authority

Learn more about the Civic Leadership Academy at pittsburghpa.gov/oca/cla and apply at applycla.pittsburghpa.gov.