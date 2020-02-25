Annual contest a 'Souper' success

Saturday was a "Souper" day of prehistoric proportions with all the dinosaurs ready with their spoons to sample the soups at the South Side Soup Contest.

After months of planning and preparation, South Side was treated to the Sixteenth Annual South Side Soup Contest on Saturday, Feb. 22. All 1,200 general admission ticket purchasers, fondly known as "Soupers" on this day every year, eagerly braved the February sunshine to taste soups for three hours and vote for their favorites.

The incredibly delicious soups were created by 26 South Side restaurants that each generously donated 15-18 gallons of soup to be presented and hosted by South Side business locations for the three-hour competition. The contest route ranged from the 1100 block to the 2700 block of East Carson Street and other South Side locations.

The Brew House Association hosted a one-hour VIP reception prior to the contest at their S. 21st Street gallery featuring the newly installed 2020 Fibre Arts Guild Pittsburgh Membership Exhibition. More than 80 VIP ticket purchasers enjoyed extra soups specially donated by Buca di Beppo, Dish, Kassab's, and Mallorca. D&P Valet Services donated the valet parking service. Delanie's Coffee donated the coffee service. Phat Man Dee and her band provided live entertainment. Rick Sebak of WQED TV fame enjoyed the reception and then headed out to taste the contest soups.

At the end of the contest, Soupers texted their votes for the People's Choice winning soups and host and waited for the final results tallied by the soup contest committee. And the winners are:

Best Soup: Bonfire Food & Drink's Mushroom Bisque hosted at REI.

Runner Up for Best Soup: Carmella's Plates & Pints' Broccoli & Smoked Cheddar hosted at Benny Fierro's Pizza.

Best Vegetarian Soup: Stagioni's Sweet Potato & Butternut Squash with Spiced Pumpkin Seed Brittle & Cardamon Honey hosted at 23rd & Vine.

Most Unique Soup: Café du Jour's Liver Let Thigh hosted at Whiskey Moon Boutique.

Best Host: Victory Pointe Arcade and Gaming Café.

While the net proceeds of this year's soup contest benefit The Brashear Association and the South Side Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center, it is noteworthy this family-friendly, daytime South Side fundraiser was made possible by the many, many businesses, residents, sponsors, and volunteers, who worked on the soup contest. The Brashear Association and South Side Chamber of Commerce enrolled volunteers through their boards of directors and organizations. Duquesne University and University of Pittsburgh students volunteered in great numbers on soup contest day, especially DU students of Delta Chi, Delta Sigma Pi, Gamma Sigma Sigma and Sigma Alpha Epsilon.