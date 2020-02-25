This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Valentine Kraska, 106 Brosville Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1

• 44 Pius LP, 44 Pius Street, 17th Ward, Codes 115.1, 108.2.

• Richard Kaczmarek, 722 Excelsior Street, 18th Ward, Code PM109.1

• Karl Boscia II, 52 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Feb. 26, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Montros Hill Trust, 135 Bigham Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Henry Chen, 1 Lelia Street, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Forest City Station Square, 209 W. Station Square Drive, 19th Ward, Code 403.45.

The following Housing Court case ia scheduled for Feb. 26, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Michael Emanuel, 2463 Woodward Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 403.62A.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Feb. 26, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Dawn Reinheimer, 727 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 304.1.

• Amy Dukes and Joshua Dukes, 1514 Westfield Street, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Feb. 26, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Lihua Ming, 1514 Chelton Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.2.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Feb. 26, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Donald Kim, 1030 Woodbourne Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 304.7.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Hannah Grace and Clark Moss, 2218 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Pgh Burgers & Fries Inc., 2428 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 302.8.

• James Marine and Nancy Marine-Deeken, 2728 Berg Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Desiree Neal, 115 Burr Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Blue Dog Enterprises Inc., 220 Dengler Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 304.10, 922.02.

• 2524 E. Carson Place LLC, 2524 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• James Johns, 2311 Eccles Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.8, 304.7, 304.4.

• Joshua Stauffer and Susan Stauffer, 2630 Edwards Way, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Amanda Geiger and Gary Geiger, 2319 Mission Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Natalya Voynarovskaya, 334 Mountain Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Joe Pastorius and Marie Pastorius, 529 Mountain Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Trina Dawson, 441 Ormsby Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• AJ Development LLC, 820 Schuler Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Catherine Gorny and Ed Gorny, 1789 Arlington Avenue, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Novacore LLC, 0 Arlington Avenue (13-J-37), 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Vincent Finizio, David Koloskee and Mark Masterson, 0 Arlington Avenue (3R-140), 17th Ward, Code 302.3.

• McCue Apts LP, 0 Carey Way (12J-37), 17th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Josita Person, 1201 Clinton Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Shane Tracy Enterprises Inc., 1925 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• 2021 Carson St. LP, 2021 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.8, 05.

• David Nolle, 1037 Mt. Oliver Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Kirklin Klett, 185 Pius Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• James Pratt and Lisa Wezorek, 115 S.16th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.10.

• David Nolle, 0 S.18th Street (14G-365), 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Romulus Bryant, 1502 Arlington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• 2433 Diehl Avenue Trust, 2433 Diehl Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Edith Luft and Eldora Luft, 626 Laughlin Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Nancy Neill and John Reinhardt, 1602 Oakhurst Street, 29th Ward, Code 301.3.

• David Hosack, 230 Parkfield Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Solid Ground Properties LLC, 1721 Parkfield Street, 29th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Sharon Yochum, 421 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 304.9, PM304.7, PM304.11, PM307.1.

• Nathaniel Johnson, 409 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM106.2, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• G&G Auto Sales, 1508 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 32nd Ward, Code 922.02.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.