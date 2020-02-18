U.S. Census recruiting census takes in South Pittsburgh neighborhoods

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting to fill local positions as census takers in the community.

Locally, the Census is paying up to $23.50 per hour and offers flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training.

Census recruiting events will take place at the Brashear Association Neighborhood Employment Center, 730 East Warrington Avenue, on February 26 and March 4 from noon-4:30 p.m.

There will also be holding two events at St Paul Church at 400 Orchard Place on February 22 and February 29 from 9 a.m.-noon. They are specifically seeking out individuals from Mt. Oliver and South Side Flats and Slopes. College students are encouraged to apply.

Recruiting assistants will also be available for questions and answers at the CLP - South Side, 2205 E. Carson Street, February 23 and March 1 from noon to 2 p.m. and CLP - Knoxville, 400 Brownsville Road , February 19 and 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Applicants may also apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs or call the toll-free number at 1-855-JOB-2020 with questions or to obtain more information or assistance.

The results of the census have impacts and consequences for local communities. The census determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representative and impacts planning for roads, schools and hospitals making an accurate count crucial.