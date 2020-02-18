PWSA increases limit for income-qualified free lead line replacements

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) has gained approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to increase the income limit for its income-qualified free lead line replacement program to 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

The limit was previously 250 percent. This change will allow more customers to benefit from this service, which replaces private lead service lines at no charge to the customer.

This $1.8 million program aims to replace private lead service lines for customers who cannot afford it. Crews inspect the water service line coming into the property. If lead is found, it will be replaced with a non-lead material.

If some small plumbing upgrades are needed, those will also be made for the customer free of charge. The Authority has partnered with Dollar Energy to approve customers for the program, as well as the Authority's other customer assistance programs like the winter moratorium on water shutoffs and the bill discount program.

To date, only approximately $800,000 of the $1.8 million has been spent. PWSA encourages anyone who thinks they may qualify to call Dollar Energy at 866-762-2348 to begin the process.

People in Annual Income

Household Eligibility

1 $38,280

2 $51,720

3 $65,160

4 $78,600

5 $92,040

6 $105,480

7 $118,920

8 $132,360

For more than 8 people, add $13,440 for each additional person.

Funds for this program are available from a settlement of an enforcement action between PWSA and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection