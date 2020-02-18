Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 45/20 on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Michael Gorman, applicant, and Realty Income Corporation, owner, for 2401 E. Carson Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests building and walk-in addition, canopy extention and addition of two pumps to existing service station with retail sales/services.

Special Exception: 921.02.A.1: Expanding of a nonconforming use.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.