This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Stanley Michaels, 315 Cedarhurst Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1

• First Select Holdings LLC, 341 Grace Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1A.

Feb. 13, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Four Corners Holdings Inc., 727 Carnival Way, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Richard Reinhart, 609 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Allegheny Preservation Trust, 125 Haberman Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.11.

• Frances Dixon, 602 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Renee Haggerty and Stephen Haggerty, 613 McClain Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.7, PM304.11.

• Mary Tompkins and Oliver Tompkins, 85 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Michael Morena Jr. and Nicholas Tutino, 1505 Celtic Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.45.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• PBMG LLC and Robert Zafaras Jr., 72 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Susan Schiavone, 2362 Almont Street, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Joshua Stauffer and Susan Stauffer, 211 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Lois Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.