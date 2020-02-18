Public hearing for change in zoning for Esser Plaza

Legislation has been introduced in Pittsburgh City Council (Council Bill 2019-2418) to change the zoning designation of 1200 East Carson, Esser Plaza, in South Side Flats from LNC, Local Neighborhood Commercial, to P, Parks zoning. Enactment of this rezoning will allow the uses permitted in the Parks Zoning District. No application for development is currently on file for this parcel.

A public hearing has been scheduled before the Commission on Tuesday, March 10 at 2 p.m. on the 1st floor of the John P. Robins Civic Building, 200 Ross Street.

The legislation is available online at http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/notices and available in paper copy at the Zoning Counter on the 3rd floor of the John P. Robins Civic Building, 200 Ross Street. The paper copies may be examined between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Fri-day, excluding City holidays.

Email planningcommission@pittsburghpa.gov or call 412-255-2241 if additional information is necessary.

The submission is presently being considered by the Pittsburgh Planning Commission which will be taking action in the near future. The action Planning Commission will make will be a recom-mendation to City Council and it will ultimately be the decision of city council and the mayor to change the zoning category.