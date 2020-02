The undefeated St. Gabriel Boys Varsity Basketball team is the South A Diocesan Section Champs. Team members are: (back row from left) Coach Tim Escajeda, Aidan Gannon, Logan Walsh, Ian Harrington, Ian March, Geary Smith, Michael Niles and Coach John Malle. (Front row from left) John Kozar, Jake Staley, Nate Richards, Adam Deganhardt, Elliott Brennan and Gino Marabito. Missing from photo is Coach Dave Pudup.