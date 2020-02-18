Prayer and Action Rally for Chassity

A Prayer and Action Rally in honor of Chassity Clancy, and all children lost or affected by acts of gunfire, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the South Side Presbyterian Church, 1926 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh PA 15203.

Rev. Eileen O. Smith, program director for the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, explained in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 9 three-year-old Chassity’s life was unnecessarily taken along with Elarrah Saunders who ran for her life and was shot and killed on November 24, 2019.

The Pray and Action Rally is being sponsored by the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace in partnership with Ceasefire Pa. Speaker topics include: Survivors’ testimonies; Affects of children witnessing violence; Local statistics; Victim Resources; Street outreach workers; and, Gun violence.

“Similar stories go on and on. It has been the tradition to send condolences of “thoughts and prayers” but with so much trauma in this world it has been said by those who are grieving that this is not enough and that it’s time for action. I believe it all goes together. So please join us on Tuesday, February 18 6-7:30 p.m. as we come together to pray, heal and act,” Rev. Smith said.

Participating agencies are: South Side Presbyterian Church; Moms Demand Action; Elarrah’s Angels; Voices Against Violence; Lighthouse Cathedral; Black Women for Positive Change; Divine Intervention Ministries; Center for Victims; Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence and others.