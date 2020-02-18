ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Carson redevelopment final plans at meeting

 
February 18, 2020

The South Side Community Council and PennDot will share final plans for the East Carson Street redevelopment project at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, South Side.

The $12 million East Carson St. safety improvement project will extend from the Smithfield St. Bridge to 33rd St., and be carried out by the state Dept. of Transportation [PennDOT].

It will include resurfacing, upgrading intersections, ADA ramps and more.

 
