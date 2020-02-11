Pittsburgh Police receive grant to support trauma responsiveness in the field

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has received a donation from Allegheny Health Network (AHN) to provide city officers with life-saving hemostatic gauze, bolstering preparedness in response to traumatic injuries in the field.

NuStat Tactical is a sterile dressing that is applied to trauma wounds to control bleeding and prevent infection until a patient can be transported to the hospital.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says expanding the distribution of this product to police officers is another important tool in an officer’s toolkit.

“Police officers have already saved numerous lives using tourniquets and other equipment at their disposal, so providing a wider distribution of these types of tools can help save even more lives. Similar to things like Narcan, the more it’s out there in the field, the more likely we are to save lives,” said Director Hissrich.

AHN has provided 1,000 NuStat gauze packages, which have now been issued to every Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer. The single-use dressing is already used widely by EMS, the military, and hospitals and can serve as a valuable, life-saving instrument for both officers and civilians in the event of a traumatic injury.

“Uncontrolled bleeding can result in death in five minutes or fewer,” said Allie Quick, chief philanthropy officer, AHN. “Similar to how the general public learns and performs CPR, learning proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use your hands, dressings and tourniquets, can be life-saving knowledge in an emergency situation. We are grateful to work so closely with our police force to ensure that our city is as prepared as possible to respond to emergencies.”