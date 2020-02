The Allentown Senior Citizens Center will celebrate Valentine's Day on Thursday, Feb. 13. There will be dancing, sing-a-longs, door prizes, raffles, and refreshments.

Entertainment will be provided by Bruce Puckett singing "Love Songs" and the usual dance tunes. Activities begin at 11 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.

To register for the party or for more information call 412-481-5484.