Pancake fundraiser will be at Abiding Missions

 
February 11, 2020



Abiding Missions, 731 Excelsior Street, Pgh., PA 15210, will hold a Pancake Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 29 to benefit St. Paul's Community Academy.

The fundraiser, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., includes: pancakes, bacon, eggs, fruit, along with hot and cold beverages. Cost is $5 per adult, 18 years and older; $3 per child, 5-17 years old; and, $1 for children under 5 years.

Money raised will help St. Paul's Community Academy to continue its work to create community, introduce children to STEAM and increase self-esteem.



 
