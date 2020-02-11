ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Open Mic Night Feb. 14 at South Side Presbyterian

 
February 11, 2020



On Friday, Feb. 14, the South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to its Open Mic Coffee House: Valentine Special at 7:30 - 9 p.m.

Come to enjoy performances as well as the friendly fellowship with old and new friends. The $5 suggested donation includes candlelight conversation, the performances, and refreshments. 

Those who would like to share something on stage, should call 412-431-0118 or email kathysspc@aol.com .

The church is at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah streets and is fully handicap accessible. Enter through the 20th Street entrance.


 
