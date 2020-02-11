Neighbors in three Hilltop neighborhoods can apply for improvement grants

Neighbors in three Hilltop communities have an opportunity to make a difference in their neighborhoods.

Neighborhood Allies' Love My Neighbor! program in Allentown, Beltzhoover and Knoxville offers grants to for project that engages and inspires neighbors to be better neighbors while cultivating change and adding value to the community.

Application deadlines are February 27 to get feedback and the final application is due by March 25. All grant recipients must have a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization manage the grant funds as a fiscal sponsor.

In the Hilltop communities, contact Roy Blankenship at the Hilltop Alliance, 412-596-3284 or roy@pghhilltopalliance.org, for technical assistance about applying for the grant.

Applicants will have to complete the application and provide two letters of support from residents within the community familiar with your capabilities, the proposed project and how it will benefit the community. Letters should not be from the technical assistance provider or a city council member.

Applicant interviews will take place in April and May and awardees will be notified afterward. Not all applicants will receive a grant.

Learn more at http://lovemyneighborgrants.org/.